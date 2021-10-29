Man stabbed while walking in Lake Wales, police say

LAKE WALES (WFLA) – A man has been arrested after he stabbed a man while he was walking on Weaver Avenue in Lake Wales.

According to Lake Wales police, the man was stabbed in the head and neck area just before 9 p.m. on Oct. 24. The man sustained life-threatening injuries because of the attack and was flown by helicopter to Lakeland Regional Medical Center where he remains in critical condition.

With the help of the Polk County Sheriff’s Office detectives interviewed a witness who reportedly saw someone running from the area around the time of the stabbing.

The next morning, officers received a break in the case when a family member of the suspect called to report suspicious and concerning information about their nephew, Noahmyan Nathan Rivera-Valentin.

When officers spoke with Rivera-Valentin he still had dried blood on his right hand and bloody knife and clothes belonging to Rivera-Valentin were located at his home.

He has been arrested and charged with aggravated battery.