POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Deputies are searching for a suspect who shot a man as he was exiting Intersate-4 in Davenport early Sunday morning.

Around 2:!5 a.m., Polk County sheriff’s responded to a shooting located on the offramp to U.S. Highway 27 from I-4.

The victim was found near his white Dodge truck and was taken to a nearby hospital.

Deputies said the victim appeared to have been traveling westbound on I-4 and exited to go onto Highway 27. They believe he was shot by someone in another car who then fled the scene.

Anyone with information or who witnessed the crime is asked to contact the sheriff’s department regarding case number 23-42221.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stopper by calling 1-800-226-8477 or dialing **TIPS, or by visiting www.heartlandcrimestoppers.com.