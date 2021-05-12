Man shot in Walmart parking lot in Auburndale dies; suspect in custody

AUBURNDALE, Fla. (WFLA) — Auburndale police say a man is dead and another person is in custody after a shooting at a Walmart parking lot Wednesday morning.

At about 2:30 a.m., officers responded to a shooting in the parking lot of the Walmart on U.S. 92 West.

They said the victim was rushed to an area hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

Police said they found the suspect at a nearby 7 Eleven and took him into custody. The person is said to be cooperating with the investigation.

Further information was not immediately available.

