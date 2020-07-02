Man shot after yelling at driver to slow down, Winter Haven police investigating

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (WFLA) – Winter Haven police are currently investigating a shooting that left one man injured Wednesday night.

Police say the shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. along 20th Street Southwest.

The victim was outside of a home with another person when a white Ford Mustang came speeding down the street, according to the Winter Haven Police Department.

Police say the victim and witness yelled at the driver to slow down and the driver stopped the car to ask the men what they said. Shortly after, the Mustang sped off.

Less than ten minutes later, the Mustang returned and stopped in front of where the victim was standing, according to police. The driver fired multiple shots at the victim, hitting him in the torso.

The victim was taken to a local hospital where he is in stable condition.

