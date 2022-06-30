WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (WFLA) — Polk County Sheriff’s Office deputies shot a man who allegedly pointed a gun at them in the Wahneta area of unincorporated Winter Haven Thursday.

PSCO said at around 3:45 p.m. detectives were investigating a report of a man who was possibly had a stolen gun and may have been involved in stealing a motorcycle.

The sheriff’s office said detectives soon saw a man who matched the suspect’s description, later identified as 31-year-old Brent Conley, walking down Avenue A West near 17th Street West.

When deputies told tried to approach Conley he pulled out a handgun, according to a press release.

PSCO said “fearing for their lives and safety” one detective shot Conley. They then immediately began life-saving measures on Conley an called for medical assistance from Polk County Fire Rescue.

Deputies said Conley was taken to the hospital and was last reported in critical but stable condition.

According to PCSO, they found a loaded 9 millimeter handgun at the scene that was allegedly was in Conley’s possession.

“When you pull a gun on my deputies, they have an obligation to protect themselves and others. You can expect to be shot,” Polk Sheriff Grady Judd said.

Conley has a prior criminal history, including 12 felonies and 9 misdemeanors.

PCSO, PCSO Administrative Investigations and the State Attorney’s Office will all conduct separate investigations.

The investigation is ongoing.