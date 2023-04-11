A Delaware mall shooting left three people injured and forced shoppers to evacuate as police investigate. (Getty Images)

MULBERRY, Fla. (WFLA) — A man was arrested Monday night after trying to flee the scene of a crash in nothing but his underwear, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

An affidavit from the sheriff’s office said Zachery Brooks, 23, was driving a Nissan Sentra westbound on Highway 640 when he crashed into a semi-truck.

Deputies said after crashing into the semi, Brooks ran off, removing all of his clothes until he was running in just his underwear.

The ordeal was witnessed by the truck driver, who gave a description of Brooks to the responding deputies.

After a search of the area, a deputy and his K-9 found Brooks in the area of Bonnie Mine Road and Highway 640.

The sheriff’s office said the suspect was taken to Bartow Regional Medical Center to be treated for any injuries.

Investigators later found that he did not have insurance or a valid driver’s license.

As such, the affidavit said he was charged with leaving the scene of a crash with injuries, failure to maintain required insurance, and knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked.