HAINES CITY, Fla. (WFLA) — A man known as “Pooh Bear” was arrested Monday evening in connection with a deadly shooting that happened in Haines City.

Haines City police said they responded to a disturbance in the 1000 block of Avenue North around 3:30 p.m.Sunday

While a group of men were playing chess, investigators said 22-year-old Kristavion Jacoi Harris, also known as “Pooh Bear,” walked up to the home and started to argue with 24-year-old Naquan Elijah Swift.

During the argument, police said Harris pulled out a gun and started shooting. Swift was shot multiple times and a 46-year-old bystander was also injured.

Both victims were taken to a hospital. Swift died and the 46-year-old man underwent surgery for his injuries.

Haines City police said they worked with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office to arrest Harris on Monday evening.

Harris has been charged with second-degree murder, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and using or displaying a firearm during the commission of a felony.

“We couldn’t have arrested Harris so quickly without the community’s support,” Haines City Chief Greg Goreck said.