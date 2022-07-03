LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — A Lakeland man died Saturday evening after being shot in an apartment complex, police said.

The Lakeland Police Department said officers responded to a shooting call at the Big Oaks Apartments on Big Oaks Drive at 4:47 p.m.

Officers found the victim, a 24-year-old man, inside an apartment with a gunshot wound. The department said officers tried to give the man first aid while securing the scene until rescue personnel arrived.

The victim was taken to Lakeland Regional Health, where police said he died. His name is being withheld per Marsy’s Law.

Police said the investigation is still in its early stages, but officers have interviewed potential witnesses and recovered evidence. Investigators said the shooting does not seem to be a random act.

If you know what happened, call Detective Troy Smith at 863.834.8958 or troy.smith@lakelandgov.net or make an anonymous call to Heartland Crime Stoppers Florida at 1-800-226 TIPS (8477).

Online tips can also be made by calling website www.heartlandcrimestoppers.com or the “P3tips” mobile app.