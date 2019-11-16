Man killed in fiery Hwy 27 crash identified

POLK CO., Fla. (WFLA) — A 54-year-old man died after a two-vehicle crash in Davenport Friday evening.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said Jose Febo-Collazo died while turning his white 2012 Nissan Altima onto Highway 27 in the path of a Toyota Camry.

Investigators said Collazo was driving east on Central Grove Road and after stopping at a stop sign, turned onto Highway 27 in the path of the driver of the Camry, who had the right-of-way in the inside lane.

The Camry struck Collazo’s driver side door sending both vehicles into a spin, the sheriff’s office said. Collazo’s vehicle then began to burn.

Collazo was extracted from his vehicle and transported to the hospital with upper and lower body trauma, and died a short time later.

