HAINES CITY, Fla. (WFLA) – A 24-year-old man has died and another man was injured following a shooting in Haines City Sunday evening.

According to the Haines City Police Department, officers were dispatched to the area of Avenue North around 3:30 p.m. in Haines City for reports of a disturbance with shots fired.

Upon arrival, authorities located a 24-year-old man who had been shot “several times.” HCPD said live-saving measures were given to the man, and he was taken to a nearby hospital.

The police department shared that before officers got to the scene, a second person had been shot – a 46-year-old man. According to HCPD, he was taken to the hospital by a private party. At this time, his condition is unknown.

Police are currently searching for the alleged suspect, 22-year-old Kristavion Jacoi Harris. HCPD said he is considered to be “armed and dangerous.”

In a press release, the police department said an arrested warrant has been obtained and he is being charged with second-degree murder, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and using or displaying a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Anyone with information on Harris’ whereabouts is asked to call Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS.

This is a developing story. Stay up to date on the latest from News Channel 8 on-air and on the go with the free WFLA News Channel 8 mobile app.