LAKE WALES, Fla. (WFLA) — A Sebring man was killed in a crash in Lake Wales Monday night after crashing into a semi-truck, deputies said.

A release from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office said it responded to the crash at about 7:21 p.m.

According to the sheriff’s office, the Sebring resident was driving his GMC pickup truck on US-27 at Harbor Drive when he crashed into the trailer of a Freightliner semi-truck as it was in the middle of making a U-turn.

Deputies said the pickup truck driver was found dead at the scene. The driver of the semi-truck, a 34-year-old Ocala man, was not hurt.

The northbound lanes of US-27 were closed for about four hours after the crash. The sheriff’s office said it is still looking for the deceased man’s next-of-kin.