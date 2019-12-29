Man in critical condition after hit-and-run crash in Polk County

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Polk County’s traffic unit is currently investigating a hit-and-run crash that left a man with serious injuries.

Deputies say the crash happened in Lake Wales around 7:45 p.m. Saturday. The victim, who is 49 years old, was walking home southbound along the fog line near the 3800 block of US 17 when he was hit.

The car is a 1994-1997 blue or green Honda Accord, according to evidence left behind at the scene.

According to deputies, a nearby resident heard the crash and responded, then contacted law enforcement.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with critical injuries.

If anyone has information about this incident, please contact the Polk County Sheriff’s Office at 863-298-6200.

LATEST STORIES: