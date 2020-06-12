Man impersonates US Marshal, steals money from elderly man in Polk County

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help in finding a man who impersonated a US Marshal.

According to deputies, the man posed as the marshal on June 4 in order to steal money from an elderly man.

Deputies have received an arrest warrant for 35-year-old Adam Willis, who is known to frequent the hotels on Memorial Boulevard in Lakeland, the North Combee Road area and the downtown Lakeland area.

If you have seen Willis or know his whereabouts, please contact Detective Arbogast at 863-577-1626, or to remain anonymous, contact Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-8477.

