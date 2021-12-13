Man, horse killed in single-car crash in Mulberry

MULBERRY, Fla. (WFLA) – Polk County deputies are investigating a crash involving a man and a horse.

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred on Anderson Road, between Nichols Road and CR 640.

Deputies say Brad Bursler was driving at a high rate of speed and passed at least one vehicle when he struck a horse that was standing in the roadway around 5:30 a.m.

Brusler’s vehicle was redirected and struck a tree after hitting the horse. Both Brusler and the horse died at the scene.

Bursler’s passenger was taken to a local hospital where he was treated and released. According to the sheriff’s office, the two men were traveling to work in Seffner.

It is unknown how the horse got out of its pasture, however, deputies believe a tree limb may have made it possible for the horse to jump over.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.