Man held at gunpoint by neighbors after throwing brick through Winter Haven window, police say

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (WFLA) – Police say a suspect was held at gunpoint by neighbors on Monday after they witnessed him throw a brick into the window of a Polk County home.

Winter Haven police were called to the Lake Howard area just after 12:30 p.m. Monday for the man, identified as 32-year-old Brandon Patterson, being held at gunpoint.

Officers say the incident started when a neighbor witnessed Patterson walk up to a home on Lake Howard Drive, take off his belt and start hitting the front glass window. The witness said Patterson appeared to be incoherent.

“The neighbor, who lives next door to the incident location, tried to get Patterson’s attention by banging on his own window to interrupt the attempts to shatter the glass of the neighbor’s residence,” police said in a news release.

Patterson then turned his attention to the neighbor’s home. Police say he picked up a brick paver and hurled it into the glass window, shattering it.

The man inside the home said he was in fear for his life and grabbed a gun. According to police, he fired one round in the direction of the broken window as Patterson approached to stop him from coming inside. The shot did not hit Patterson.

Police say a man who lives in the home Patterson was initially focused on then came outside and confronted him. Both residents tackled Patterson and held him on the ground until officers arrived, police say.

Patterson was taken to Winter Haven Hospital for medical evaluation. Once he was cleared, he was taken to the Polk County Jail and charged with throwing a deadly missile at a building, attempted burglary of a dwelling, burglary of an occupied structure and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

A representative for the police department says, “After being interviewed, it is still unclear why Patterson acted in the manner he did.”