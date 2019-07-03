Deputies: Man gets out of Pasco County jail, immediately tries to break into cars

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Shortly after leaving a Pasco County jail, a man was arrested again for trying to break into more than two dozen vehicles in the jail’s parking lot, according to deputies.

Surveillance video allegedly shows Dennis Libonati, 68, of Homosassa, pulling on door handles in the parking lot of the Land O’ Lakes Detention Center right after his release.

Deputies said all 26 vehicles were locked, so he couldn’t enter them.

Two of the vehicles—a Dodge Ram pickup truck and a Kawasaki Mule ATV—belonged to the sheriff’s office. Deputies said Libonati had tried to hot wire the ATV before he was apprehended by detention staff.

He was arrested and booked back into the same jail one count of Grand Theft, one count of Auto Burglary and 26 counts of Attempted Auto Burglary.

