Man gets 15 years for fatal stabbing during fight in Polk County

Polk County

BARTOW, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for fatally stabbing another man during a fight.

The Ledger reports that 32-year-old Daniel Ponce was sentenced this month after pleading no contest to manslaughter with a weapon. He had been facing a second-degree murder charge and a possible life sentence.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office say Ponce got into an argument with 38-year-old Brandon Burchett in a Poinciana neighborhood in January 2017. The argument turned into a fight that ended with Ponce stabbing the other man in the abdomen and arm.

