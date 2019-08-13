Live Now
Man gets 15 years for fatal crash with meth, pot in system

Polk County

Oliver Simmons. (Photo: Polk County Sheriff’s Office)

BARTOW, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for getting into a fatal crash with drugs in his system.

The Ledger reports that 40-year-old Oliver Simons Jr. was sentenced last week after pleading no contest to vehicular homicide and four drug-related charges.

Authorities say 31-year-old David Bryan was helping a friend move a disabled car near Lake Wales in March 2016 when Simons hit the car and then hit Bryan. Bryan remained in a coma until he died last year.

Prosecutors say blood samples taken from Simons after the crash showed the presence of methamphetamine and marijuana.

Information from: The Ledger (Lakeland, Fla.), http://www.theledger.com

