Man gets 15 years for fatal crash with meth, pot in system

BARTOW, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for getting into a fatal crash with drugs in his system.
The Ledger reports that 40-year-old Oliver Simons Jr. was sentenced last week after pleading no contest to vehicular homicide and four drug-related charges.
Authorities say 31-year-old David Bryan was helping a friend move a disabled car near Lake Wales in March 2016 when Simons hit the car and then hit Bryan. Bryan remained in a coma until he died last year.
Prosecutors say blood samples taken from Simons after the crash showed the presence of methamphetamine and marijuana.
___
Information from: The Ledger (Lakeland, Fla.), http://www.theledger.com
LATEST STORIES:
- Driver in Sarasota was going more than 60 mph in a 15-mph school zone, police say
- School Transportation Department heartbroken over loss of school bus driver
- Wendy’s is giving away 2 million spicy chicken nuggets
- $500K worth of items stolen from A-Rod’s rental car in San Francisco
- WATCH: First responders compete in hilarious T-Rex race