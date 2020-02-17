Man found dead on train tracks in Polk County

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A man likely struck by a train was found dead on train tracks in Auburndale Monday.

A train has been stopped on the tracks while the Polk County Sheriff’s Office investigates the incident.

The sheriff’s office is working to identify the individual so family can be notified.

Amtrak released the following statement:

On February 17, an individual was trespassing on the tracks in Lake Wales, FL when they came into contact with Amtrak Silver Meteor train 98 at 12:43 pm on its way from Miami to New York. There were no injuries to the 133 passengers on board or crew members. The Amtrak Police Department is working with local law enforcement to investigate the incident.

All individuals should exercise caution around railroad tracks and crossings. Amtrak continues to work closely with Operation Lifesaver (OLI) to communicate the dangers of grade crossings. Each year, about 2,000 people are killed or injured in grade crossing and trespassing incidents nationwide.

