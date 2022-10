BARTOW, Fla. (WFLA) — A man was found dead next to a car in Bartow on Saturday morning.

The Bartow Police Department said they responded to a domestic violence report at 11:30 a.m. at a home on Crown Avenue, which is north of Main Street on the western edge of the city limits.

Officers said they found a man dead next to a car when they arrived. They identified the man as Samuel Caswell.

Police gave few details about the incident, but said they are investigating the death as a homicide.