Man found dead near alligator in Fort Meade

FORT MEADE, Fla. (WFLA) – A man was found dead Thursday morning near an alligator in Polk County, the sheriff’s office says.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says the man’s body was found in a canal on the Mosaic property just off Peeples Road around 7:45 a.m. Deputies say an alligator was spotted near the body.

FWC officials responded to the scene to assist. The gator was shot and killed by FWC and taken to the Medical Examiner’s Office with the man’s body, officials said.

“It’s a large alligator. It was 11 foot, 10 inches long and it weighed approximately 449 pounds,” said Ashley Tyer, Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission.

A Polk County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said it is possible the man died several days ago.

His body was found in a canal. The gator had “disengaged” from the body by the time officials responded, according to the sheriff’s office.

“The body does look like it had something happen to it related to the alligator,” said Carrie Horstman, with PCSO. “We’re really not at liberty to say much right now. It is possible that the alligator did something to this person either before or after his death.”

(Polk County Sheriff’s Office Photo)

A sheriff’s office spokesperson says investigators do not have any information on the cause of death.

An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death, the man’s identity, and how long he was dead for.

A vehicle was towed away from the scene. Law enforcement is working to determine why the man was on Mosaic property.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.