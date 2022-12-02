LAKE WALES, Fla. (WFLA) — A Tennessee man’s body was found Friday after he disappeared whiles swimming with friends at Lake Wales’ Crystal Lake, police said.

A release from the Lake Wales Police Department said Christopher Shoemake, 31, of Greeneville, Tennessee, was last seen Wednesday night after his friends saw him swimming in Crystal Lake.

According to police, the man went missing, but his friend did not know if he left the lake or had a problem while swimming.

Initially, authorities could not find Shoemaker after searching Lake Wailes and Crystal Lake.

“However, they did locate some of his clothing where it appeared he had changed clothes after swimming and left the area,” the release said.

Friday, officers found Shoemaker’s body. The man is believed to have died from an apparent drowning.

No foul play is suspected at the moment, but the investigation is still awaiting results from the medical examiner.

If you have any information related to Shoemaker’s death, call Detective Sittnick at the Lake Wales Police Department at 863-678-4223 or anonymously at Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS (8477).