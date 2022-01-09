Man found dead in Lakeland; police ask for help in identifying him from watch

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — Lakeland police are investigating a man’s death after his body was found on Jan. 3, 2022.

Police say the man was found near the 2000 block of Gib-Galloway Road in Lakeland. He is described as a 5-foot 10-inch tall, middle-aged white man who is missing multiple teeth from his lower jaw.

At the time of his death, he was wearing a black shirt, black sweatshirt, black sweatpants, black hi-top basketball shoes, and a black and gold Caravelle watch.

An example of that watch can be found here.

As of Friday night, police were still investigating the man’s cause of death. If you have any idea who he is, Detective Zack Condo at 863-255-4623 or or Sergeant Brian Wallace at 863-588-9451.

You can also email them at Zackary.condo@lakelandgov.netor brian.wallace@lakelandgov.net.