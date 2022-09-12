WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (WFLA) — Polk County deputies said they are looking for a hit-and-run driver responsible for striking a pedestrian early Monday morning.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said around 1:10 a.m., it got a 911 call about a person found on the side of Cypress Gardens Boulevard near Helena Road.

Deputies said there was no debris, but other evidence suggests that the man was struck by a hit-and-run driver. It is not yet known if the location where he was found was the same place he was hit.

The victim was taken to a hospital via helicopter and remains in critical condition. However, deputies have yet to identify him and notify his next-of-kin.

If you have any information on the incident, call the PCSO Traffic Unit at 863-668-3108.