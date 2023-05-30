POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Two children were hit by a man driving an ATV in Wahneta, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

The two kids, 6 and 8, were riding in a smaller ATV on Monday when deputies say Guy Kolmel hit them.

Deputies say the damage on the fronts of both ATVs suggests it was a head-on crash. Kolhmel was not at the scene of the crash when deputies arrived around 3:08 p.m.

Kohlmel allegedly fled on foot right after crashing, without helping the children. He reportedly ran into his residence telling a witness that he was not going to go outside, and police were not coming inside the home.

According to the sheriff’s office, Kolmel refused to come outside when asked. Deputies eventually entered the home and arrested him for leaving the scene of a crash with injury and resisting.

The kids were both airlifted to a hospital. The injuries to the boys are non-life-threatening.

The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are possible.