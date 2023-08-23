POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A man was arrested and charged for the death of a Frostproof woman while driving recklessly, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said 20-year-old Coleden Snowden of Babson Park was driving on Scenic Highway at 112 mph on March 21 around 11:30 p.m.

Snowden was speeding on the highway, traveling westbound, when a 53-year-old woman began turning left onto the Highway.

Snowden attempted to brake and swerve to avoid hitting her car, but ultimately struck the driver’s side of her car door.

The victim’s car caught on fire and she was pronounced dead on scene.

Deputies downloaded Snowden’s vehicle Airbag Control Module which revealed he was traveling at 112 mph with no braking five seconds before hitting the woman’s car.

It was discovered Snowden began braking four seconds prior to the collision at 112 mph and 65 mph upon impact.

The evidence proves Snowden was traveling 57 mph over the speed limit. It was also revealed he drove up a hill after passing a warning sign regarding a hidden driveway, on an unlit roadway.

“The tragic death of [the victim] was completely avoidable, if only Coleden Snowden had obeyed the posted speed limit and not driven so recklessly,” Sheriff Grady Judd said. “He is now facing a serious felony, and we hope that his arrest serves as an example to others about the importance of traffic safety. Ms. Robarts’ friends and family members are in our prayers.”

Snowden is charged with a second-degree felony for vehicular manslaughter.