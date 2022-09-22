LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — A man died in a crash involving a wrecker in Lakeland, police said.

The Lakeland Police Department said officers responded to a crash on Swindell Road just after 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Investigators said a Lakeland Wrecker vehicle was backing from a parking lot with its amber strobe lights and audible backing tone activated. At the same time, police said a 2002 Chevrolet Silverado truck was traveling eastbound on Swindell Road.

While the wrecker was on the road, the Chevrolet collided with the passenger rear side of the wrecker, police said.

The Silverado driver, identified as 72-year-old Glen Gilbreath, was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

Police said Gilbreath was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash. The driver of the wrecker suffered minor injuries.

The road was shut down for three hours during the investigation.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Officer Tyler Anderson and tyler.anderson@lakelandgov.net.