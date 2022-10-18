Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A man died in Bartow after a shooting, according to police.

The Bartow Police Department responded to the report of an injured person on Monday around 3 p.m. in the area of US Highway 17 South and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

During the investigation, police found that a black man, later identified as Shalamar Deshaw Moore, had been shot and later declared dead.

The location of the incident was determined to be 525 9th Str, according to police.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office took over the investigation and a suspect was soon arrested by the sheriff’s office. The suspect’s identity was not released.

The investigation is ongoing.