TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A Lakeland man walking along a road in unincorporated Polk County was fatally struck by a vehicle Monday night, according to the sheriff’s office.

Polk County sheriff’s deputies and Polk County Fire Rescue responded to the crash on US 98 North, near Lakeland, around 10:55 p.m.

Kelly Boyd, 46, was declared dead at the scene. The driver and his passenger, who were in a 1989 Buick Century, were not injured.

They remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office said that based on statements and evidence, it was determined Boyd had been walking north on US 98 and appeared to have stumbled before he was hit just north of the intersection with Duff Road.

Lighting in the area was described as minimal and Boyd was said to have been wearing dark clothes.

A portion of the road was closed for around three hours during the investigation, which is ongoing.