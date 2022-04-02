BOWLING GREEN, Fla. (WFLA) — A Hardee County man died in Bowling Green Friday morning after losing control of his vehicle on US-17, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said the the incident happened just north of the intersection of Bill Bryan Road in Bowling Green, Florida.

Deputies said David Henderson, 69, of Wauchula was traveling north on US 17 at 11:10 a.m. when his Civic began hydroplaning and got in the way of an SUV that was heading south.

The driver of the SUV tried to avoid the Civic but collided with the driver’s side of the vehicle. The collision ended up killing Henderson at the scene, according to the sheriff’s office.

The driver of the SUV and his three passengers were treated at a were treated at a hospital for minor injuries.

The sheriff’s office said the weather was a contributing factor in the crash. The investigation is still ongoing.