MULBERRY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said a man has died after he was struck by two cars on State Road 60 in Mulberry.

First responders said they found an adult man with critical injuries lying in the roadway after someone reported a crash to 911 around 8:45 p.m. The man was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Investigators said they interviewed a man who said he was heading eastbound on SR 60 when he hit something that he did not see. The man said he made a U-turn and returned to the area, where he found the victim lying on the roadway.

Deputies also said they interviewed a woman who told them she also struck something that was lying on the road.

Investigators said evidence indicates that the victim was in the outside lane of eastbound SR 60 when he was hit by the first car, he then rolled into the outside lane, where he was run over by another car.

The sheriff’s office said neither driver showed any signs of impairment. The investigation is ongoing.

Detectives said they are still trying to identify the victim.

Eastbound SR 60 was closed for about four hours due to the investigation.