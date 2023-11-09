POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A man has died after being stabbed in a Polk County Publix on Thursday, according to police.

The Winter Haven Police Department said a man was inside of the store, located at 1395 Sixth Street Northwest in the Northgate Shopping Center when a group of men approached him at the counter.

When the group got behind the man, a fight broke out, before the group fled the store.

The man at the counter cut one of the men in the group during the fight, police said.

Officials said a stabbing victim was later dropped off at the Winter Haven Emergency Department entrance. The driver drove off.

The victim eventually died.

Publix is currently closed due to the ongoing investigation.

