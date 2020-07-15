Man critically injured in Davenport shooting, sheriff’s office searching for suspect, witness

DAVENPORT, Fla. (WFLA) – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is on scene of a shooting behind a motel in Davenport.

According to the sheriff’s office, the shooting occurred behind the Days Inn located at 43700 US Hwy 27 North.

A man was taken to Heart of Florida Hospital with critical injuries.

A witness to the shooting told a nearby construction crew that his friend has just been shot.

The witness then fled.

The sheriff’s office is looking for the witness and the suspect or suspects.

No further information was immediately available.

