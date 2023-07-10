POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A man was charged after a chase ended in a crash Sunday in Polk County, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

The driver of a blue Dodge Charger, identified as Neel Patel, 21, was traveling east on Mt. Olive Road while fleeing law enforcement, according to troopers. He lost control of his car and crashed into a water-filled ditch.

Patel was charged with fleeing to elude.

A crash report from Florida Highway Patrol said neither alcohol or drugs are believed to be a factor in the crash.