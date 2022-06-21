POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Polk County man has been convicted of first-degree murder after he ran over a Polk City librarian in November.

According to State Attorney Brian Haas, Elijah Stansell, then 18, was convicted by a Polk County jury on July 17 of first-degree murder of Suzette Penton.

Stansell and three other teenagers drove to the victim’s home to confront Penton’s son in Nov. 2020.

According to Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd, Penton’s son had been in an ongoing dispute with former girlfriend Kimberly Stone following their breakup. The dispute got so bad, Judd said, that Stone was suspended from their high school.

When Penton returned to the home, she confronted Stansell, who was in the driveway in what the state attorney called a “getaway van.”

The state attorney’s office said Stansell drove directly toward the victim, severely injuring her.

Penton died from her injuries.

Stansell will be sentenced later this year to a mandatory life sentence in prison.

Stansell is the only teen charged with murder. The others — then 16-year-old Kimberly Stone, then 14-year-old Hannah Eubank, and then 16-year-old Raven Sutton — are facing adult charges of attempted felony murder and burglary with assault.

“Runs completely over her,” Judd said. “She has tire tracks on her body where he runs totally over her.”

The getaway van that Judd said Elijah used belongs to the Westwood Missionary Baptist Church, where Stansell’s father is a pastor.