POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A man was found standing on a platform of a railroad crossing around 4:39 a.m. on Sunday, according to deputies.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said 28-year-old Tieshawn Edwards was on the railroad crossing located in the area of South Combee Road and Highway 92 in Lakeland.

The crossing mast was 30 feet high. Four S.W.A.T members were lifted in a bucket ladder to secure Edwards.

Deputies tried convincing Edwards to climb down, but he refused.

Polk County Sheriff’s Office

Polk County Sheriff’s Office

Polk County Sheriff’s Office

Polk County Sheriff’s Office

Crews were able to get Edwards down at around 2 p.m., nearly 10 hours after his initial climb.

Edwards resisted the detainment from the S.W.A.T member, exposing them to personal injury.

During his arrest, Edwards began littering and tampering with evidence by throwing a plastic baggie in the road containing methamphetamine., the department said.

At this time, Edwards was also exposing his genitals in a vulgar manner, witnessed by Polk County Fire Rescue.

Deputies discovered that Edwards had interfered with railroad signals, the track, and other equipment. He also removed a bolt from the stabilizer arm, requiring repair, along with wires from the flashing signals.

Due to Edwards’ actions, four trains were “extremely delayed” and he “disrupted normal operations” on the tracks and the roadways, deputies said.

Edwards was arrested and charged with interference with railroad signals, the railroad track, and other equipment, tampering with evidence, resisting with violence, possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, exposure of sexual organs, and culpable negligence. He was also issued a citation for obstruction of public streets.