Man charged with murder in Winter Haven shooting

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (WFLA) – A man seen running away from a Winter Haven shooting scene has been arrested for murder, according to police.

On Wednesday, police were on Palmetto Avenue, investigating a separate shooting when all of a sudden they heard gunshots.

Police said 30-year-old Cody Hunt ran up to officers, then collapsed after sustaining a gunshot wound in the neck.

Police detained Debonaire Antoine McIntosh after he was seen running away from the scene.

McIntosh told investigators he had seen the officers interviewing witnesses from the first shooting and was walking away from the scene when he ran into Hunt. Hunt allegedly yelled at him and asked, “Are we gonna fight it out? Or shoot it out?”

McIntosh said he turned around and saw Hunt’s hands in his pocket, so he pulled out his gun and shot him multiple times. Police said that McIntosh lost count of how many shots were fired.

McIntosh, 30, is charged with first-degree murder. He is scheduled to appear in court Thursday at 1 p.m.

