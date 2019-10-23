Man charged with murder in Winter Haven deaths

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (WFLA) – A man is accused of killing two women whose bodies were found at a home in Winter Haven earlier this month.

Antonio Jamar Davis was initially considered a “person of interest” in the deaths of 23 year-old Chanel Zhane Brown and 42 year-old Latoya Dimitria Owens.

Brown and Owens were found shot to death in a home on Avenue V Northwest on Oct. 6. Police suspect the shooting happened the night before or earlier that day. Davis’ DNA was found at the scene, according to detectives.

The night of the killings, Davis, who already had an active warrant for aggravated assault, turned himself into police in Lakeland.

On Wednesday, he was charged with two counts of first-degree murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and tampering with evidence.

He remains at the Polk County Jail without bond and is expected to make his first appearance in court on Wednesday at 1 p.m.

Further information regarding the case was not available.

