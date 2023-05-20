LAKE WALES, Fla. (WFLA) — One man was arrested and another was sent to the hospital in critical condition after a shooting in Lake Wales on Saturday.

The Polk County Sheriff’s office said deputies were called to the Lilly Street area in Lake Wales at around 9:48 a.m.

When they arrived, first responders found a man who was shot in the head. He was rushed to the hospital, where he was listed being in critical, but stable, condition.

Deputies arrested Darius Scarlett, 33, in connection to the incident. Scarlett told deputies the shooting stemmed from an argument that broke out while his cousins were gambling.

Scarlett claimed the shooting victim hit him while he was trying to break up the fight between his cousins, according to an arrest report from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office. He told deputies that he grabbed a handgun from his car after the victim walked away.

The arrest report stated that Scarlett allegedly pointed the gun at the victim, who tried to hide from him and said, “I ain’t mean it bro.” He was not armed and was not threatening Scarlett, according to the arrest report.

“Scarlett shot (the victim) anyway because he was ‘in a rage,” the arrest report stated.

Scarlett left the scene and later appeared at the Sheriff’s Operation Center to turn himself in. Deputies found the gun allegedly used in the shooting when they searched his vehicle.

He was booked into the Polk County Jail and charged with attempted first degree murder, discharge of a firearm in a public area, using a firearm during a felony offense, and tampering with physical evidence.