Sheriff Grady Judd to discuss Polk State College data breach, child porn arrest

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (WFLA) — A Polk County man has been arrested for his alleged involvement in data breaches at Polk State College, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies charged Brandon Diaz, 38, with 10 counts of computer data breach.

He also faces 75 counts of enhanced possession of child pornographhy after detectives found child pornography on his devices during their investigation, according to the sheriff’s office.

Sheriff Grady Judd will be holding a press conference on Diaz’s arrest at 10:30 a.m. Friday. You will be able to watch the press conference in a video player above once it begins.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.