Video above from previous coverage: Home where Lakeland soccer player died was hit before; neighbors call intersection death trap

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — A man has been charged in connection with a Lakeland crash that killed a soccer player who was inside the home that was hit by a vehicle, according to police.

Alexander Collins, 27, was arrested Thursday on charges of vehicular homicide and driving while license suspended or revoked causing death or serious injury, police said.

The crash happened June 19 when a Dodge Durango, allegedly driven by Collins, crashed into a home at the intersection of Longfellow Boulevard and North Crystal Lake Drive while traveling more than 20 mph faster than the posted speed limit, according to police.

Collins was traveling 42 mph in a 30 mph zone five seconds before crashing into the house, with his speed reaching 52 mph one second before the crash, according to police.

Police said vehicle data showed that no attempt was made to press the brakes before the crash, and an inspection found no mechanical failures.

Collins allegedly went through a stop sign and crashed into two sign posts before crashing into the house, police said.

Collins’ driver’s license had been suspended since December 2020, police said.

Yuri dos Santos Vasconcelos, 24, who played soccer for the Lakeland United Football Club, was inside the home and died as a result of the crash.

“I heard one of my roommates shout ‘not again’ so at that point I figured another car ran into the house,” Mario Thomas told News Channel 8 at the time of the crash. Thomas lived in the home with Vasconcelos.

Thomas said barriers needed to be placed at the intersection because the crash wasn’t the first time a car had crashed into their home. Another car had crashed into the home about a week earlier.