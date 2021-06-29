Man arrested in Father’s Day murder in Lake Wales

LAKE WALES, Fla. (WFLA) — Police arrested a Sebring man Tuesday morning on a first-degree murder charge for a shooting at a Lake Wales gathering on Father’s Day.

According to Lake Wales police, Tex Gifford, 40, got into an argument with Bruce Spry, 42, of Bradenton. After the argument, Gifford left the area but sooner after returned to Spry, who was sitting on a tailgate.

Police said Gifford shot Spry six times.

Nine days later, Lake Wales and Winter Haven police managed to find Gifford on Summit Circle in Winter Haven, arresting him without trouble.

The Lake Wales Police Department is still investigating the case and are asking those with information on the situation to call Detective Ricky Hartwell at 863-678-4223.