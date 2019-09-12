Man arrested in deadly Winter Haven shooting

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (WFLA) – The Winter Haven Police Department has arrested a man in connection to a shooting Wednesday.

Police said they were investigating a separate shooting when Debonaire McIntosh ran into Cody Hunt.

McIntosh claims Hunt yelled “Are we gonna fight it out? Or shoot it out?”

At this point, police say Hunt was behind McIntosh. When McIntosh turned around he told police he saw Hunt’s hands in his pockets. Police say McIntosh spun around firing multiple times at Hunt.

According to a police affidavit, Hunt told police he lost count of how many shots were fired.

McIntosh said he then ran from the scene however, he was taken into custody a short time later.

McIntosh faces a first-degree murder charge.