Live Now
Live coverage: House votes on impeachment of President Donald Trump

Man arrested in 1981 cold case murder of Lakeland woman

Polk County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – Authorities have arrested a man in connection with the 1981 murder of Linda Patterson Slaten, Lakeland police announced Wednesday.

Police said Slaten was found dead in her apartment on Brunnel Parkway on Sept. 4, 1981. She had been sexually assaulted, and her home had been burglarized. Police said her two sons, ages 12 and 15, were sleeping at the home the night she was murdered.

Detectives were able to crack the case using DNA and fingerprints from an unrelated arrest in 1984, and said that a DNA match confirmed Joseph Clinton Mills as the suspect.

Mills, 58, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder, sexual battery, and burglary with assault and battery.

He is being held at the Polk County Jail.

The Lakeland Police Department is holding a press conference at 1 p.m. Thursday to share more information about the case.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video
More Contests

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss