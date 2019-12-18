Man arrested in 1981 cold case murder of Lakeland woman

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – Authorities have arrested a man in connection with the 1981 murder of Linda Patterson Slaten, Lakeland police announced Wednesday.

Police said Slaten was found dead in her apartment on Brunnel Parkway on Sept. 4, 1981. She had been sexually assaulted, and her home had been burglarized. Police said her two sons, ages 12 and 15, were sleeping at the home the night she was murdered.

Detectives were able to crack the case using DNA and fingerprints from an unrelated arrest in 1984, and said that a DNA match confirmed Joseph Clinton Mills as the suspect.

Mills, 58, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder, sexual battery, and burglary with assault and battery.

He is being held at the Polk County Jail.

The Lakeland Police Department is holding a press conference at 1 p.m. Thursday to share more information about the case.

LATEST STORIES: