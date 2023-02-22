DUNDEE, Fla. (WFLA) – A 24-year-old man has been arrested after he was allegedly seen “peeping through the windows” at a motel, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

On Tuesday, a PCSO deputy was dispatched to the Economy Motor Lodge in Dundee around 5:49 p.m. after a “suspicious person” was reported at the motel.

According to officials, a motel employee reported seeing a man walking around the hotel “peeping into room windows.”

After arriving at the scene, the PCSO deputy was able to identify the suspicious person as 24-year-old Donte Clinton.

When Clinton spoke with the deputy, he confirmed that he didn’t have a room at the motel nor did he know anyone there. Clinton, did, however, tell the deputy that he was looking for someone but wouldn’t say who.

According to authorities, motel management had the deputy tell Clinton that he needed to leave the property and not come back, to which Clinton replied, “Okay, whatever.”

Once Clinton began to walk down the road, the responding deputy got back into his patrol car and began updating call information on his computer when he heard yelling. The deputy then got out of his car and saw the 24-year-old back on the motel property.

The deputy arrested Clinton and charged him with trespassing. According to the sheriff’s office, Clinton was taken to the sheriff’s processing center following the incident.