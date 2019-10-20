Man arrested for DUI on segway in Polk County

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Polk County deputies arrested a man Wednesday for driving under the influence on a segway in Davenport.

Deputies say around 4:34 p.m., 48-year-old Andy Sigears was spotted by a lieutenant as he was driving a segway eastbound on Dunson Road, which is also where a Polk County Sheriff’s Office substation is located.

The lieutenant who saw Sigears said he was in the middle of the westbound lanes, unsteady and swerving while impeding traffic. Several cars were seen going around Sigears by going into the opposite lane of traffic.

Deputies say the lieutenant stopped Sigears and noticed he smelled like alcohol, his speech was slurred and his eyes were bloodshot and watery. Sigears then told the lieutenant he drank nearly two bottles of wine.

Sigears was arrested and taken to the Polk County Jail, where he gave breath samples of 0.243, 0.220 and 0.238. The legal limit of blood alcohol concentration is 0.08, making his breath samples three times the legal limit.

He was later released after paying his $1,000 bond.

