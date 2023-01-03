LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — Lakeland police said a man was arrested in connection to a shooting that happened late last month at an apartment complex.

On Dec. 26, investigators said an argument between juveniles escalated into a fight between numerous people. At some point during the fighting, officers said Kenneth Bowers, 48, walked through the courtyard area and shot two people. One later died.

Police said Bowers also pointed the gun at two other people, firing at one before fleeing the scene.

Officers said Bowers did not appear to be involved in the fight or actively threatened by anyone at the scene.

Lakeland police said Bowers was found in Tampa and taken into custody without incident.

He faces charges of first-degree murder, attempted murder in the second degree and two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Investigators said Bowers confessed to the shooting.

“It is my hope that this arrest brings some amount of relief for the loved ones of the victims. Their lives are forever changed, and we will do everything in our power to ensure justice is served. I want to thank the detectives for their tireless work, along with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, for their support and partnership in bringing Mr. Bowers into custody.” Chief Sam Taylor said.