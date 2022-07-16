LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — A driver was arrested for leaving the scene of a crash after hitting and killing a motorcyclist in Lakeland.

According to a release from the Lakeland Police Department, the crash happened at around 11:45 p.m. on Friday, just south of Polk Parkway on South Florida Drive.

The police department said a SUV driven by Michael Angelo Diaz, 39, was beginning to turn left and moved into the path of an oncoming motorcycle. After the two vehicles collided, police say Diaz got out of his car and ran away.

Police and fire rescuers arrived and began performing CPR on the 46-year-old motorcycle driver. He was taken to Lakeland Regional Health, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Police said Diaz returned to the site of the crash about 30 minutes later. He was arrested and taken to the Polk County Jail, where he was charged with leaving the scene of a crash involving a death.

The roadway was shut down for five hours as police investigated the crash. The Lakeland Police Department has asked anyone with information to contact Officer Tyler Anderson at tyler.anderson@lakelandgov.net.

A mugshot for Diaz was not available at the time of posting. Police said his toxicology results are still pending.