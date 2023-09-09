LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — A man was arrested Saturday morning after leaving a hole in a Lakeland home with his car, according to deputies.

An arrest report from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy responded to an incident at North Crystal Lake Drive at about 2:12 a.m.

Upon arrival, the deputy learned that a person had been injured after a vehicle crashed into his house.

A witness told the deputy the person who crashed into the home left the scene and was headed north on Crystal Lake Drive, according to the report.

Deputies said the suspect was identified as Jared Seymour, 22, of Lakeland.

After being read his rights, Seymour admitted to crashing the vehicle into the home, according to the report.

“Jared Seymour stated post-Miranda that he was involved in a crash,” the document said. “Jared Seymour knew, or should have known from all of the circumstances, including the nature of the crash, of the injury to Alexander Valera. Jared Seymour willfully failed to immediately stop at the scene of the crash or as close to the crash as possible and failed to remain until he had given identifying information any police officer investigating the crash, and rendered reasonable assistance to Alexander Valera.”

As a result, Seymour was arrested on a charge of leaving the scene of a crash.