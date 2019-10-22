Man arrested after barricading himself inside Mulberry home

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Authorities say a man was detained under the Baker Act after he barricaded himself inside a home in Mulberry.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office responded to a disturbance in the area of Shepherd Road and Norriswood Drive on Tuesday morning.

When they arrived, the man went inside the home and would not come out.

Officers closed off the road and negotiated with the suspect.

A couple of hours later, the man was safely taken into custody and the roadway was reopened.

Further information was not available.

LATEST STORIES: